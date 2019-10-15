Nuggets' Gary Harris: Nice effort in preseason win

Harris totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 107-102 preseason victory over the Suns.

Harris looked like the player from 18 months ago Monday, scoring an efficient 18 points while also playing strongly on the defensive end. After a disaster campaign, Harris is a nice bounce-back candidate this season and is currently available after pick 100 in a lot of drafts. He may not be able to replicate his numbers from two seasons ago but there is certainly top-70 upside giving him nice value right now.