Harris (shoulder) is absent from the injury report in advance of Sunday's preseason game against the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Harris was sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a right shoulder strain, but the discomfort has seemingly subsided. Assuming he's good to go Sunday, he'll probably draw the start at shooting guard.

