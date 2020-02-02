Nuggets' Gary Harris: Not starting Sunday
Harris is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Detroit, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Harris is back after a two-game absence due to personal reasons, but he won't return to the starting lineup right away. Torrey Craig and Will Barton will start on the wing in his absence.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.