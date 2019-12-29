Play

Nuggets' Gary Harris: Nursing shin bruise

Harris is probable for Sunday's against the Kings with a left shin contusion.

Harris had 12 points, two rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's win over the Grizzlies, but he apparently didn't escape the contest unscathed. The 25-year-old should still be good to suit versus Sacramento.

