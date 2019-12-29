Nuggets' Gary Harris: Nursing shin bruise
Harris is probable for Sunday's against the Kings with a left shin contusion.
Harris had 12 points, two rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's win over the Grizzlies, but he apparently didn't escape the contest unscathed. The 25-year-old should still be good to suit versus Sacramento.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Well-rounded performance in win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Four steals in Christmas Day loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Nets 19 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Offense coming around•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 14, dishes five•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Struggles from field again•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...