Nuggets' Gary Harris: Offense coming around
Harris finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 111-105 win over the Knicks.
Harris reached double figures in points for the fourth game in a row, marking his longest such streak of the season. Though his offensive production is on the rise, Harris' 15.4 percent usage rate is still the lowest of his career and continues to put a cap on his overall fantasy upside. Harris isn't likely to see his prospects improve significantly while he routinely shares the floor with higher-volume options like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Will Barton.
