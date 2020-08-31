Harris (hip) has been cleared to play in Sunday's Game 6 against the Jazz, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

While Harris will come off the bench and have a minutes limit, he's nonetheless a significant addition for the Nuggets. Harris missed all of the team's seeding games, as well as the first five games of the series, but he's made progress in recent days and will be an option in the backcourt alongside Jamal Murray, PJ Dozier, Monte Morris and Torrey Craig.