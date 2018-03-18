Nuggets' Gary Harris: Officially out Monday
Harris (knee) has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Coach Michael Malone indicated earlier this weekend that he expected Harris to miss the next 3-to-4 games, so this is merely a formality at this point. Look for Harris to remain sidelined for contests on Monday and Wednesday, with his first opportunity to get back on the court coming Friday against the Wizards. With Harris out Saturday, it was Will Barton (34 minutes), Devin Harris (26 minutes) and Torrey Craig (16 minutes) that helped cover the extra playing time.
