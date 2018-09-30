Nuggets' Gary Harris: Officially out Sunday
Harris (hamstring) will be held out of Sunday's preseason game at Los Angeles, T.J. McBride reports.
Harris is now officially ruled out for Sunday's contest, as he has been nursing a left hamstring strain suffered earlier this week. Forwards Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig will likely see greater action Sunday due to Harris' absence.
