The Nuggets have ruled out Harris (ankle) for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris was originally ruled a game-time decision, but it looks like Denver will err on the side of caution in order to ensure his health going forward. The absence will mark his second straight. Torrey Craig got the start for him last game, and is presumably in line for another. Harris will now look ahead to Friday's game against the Trail Blazers for his next opportunity to return.