Harris (knee) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Coach Michael Malone said late last week that Harris was expected to miss another week or so of action, so this latest update is merely confirmation that he won't play. It will mark a ninth consecutive game on the sidelines, which is yet another tough blow considering the Nuggets are currently fighting for one of the final spots in the playoffs. Harris' next opportunity to return will be Thursday against the Timberwolves, though he'll likely need to practice in some capacity prior to that contest in order to be cleared to play.