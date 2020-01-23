Play

Nuggets' Gary Harris: Officially out Wednesday

Harris (groin) will not play Wednesday against the Rockets.

Harris was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day, offering hope that he would return, but he'll ultimately miss a fifth straight game as he continues to recover from a strained right adductor. Torrey Craig will pick up another start in place of Harris, whose next chance to play comes Friday in New Orleans.

