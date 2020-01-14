Nuggets' Gary Harris: Officially questionable
Harris (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Harris was experiencing groin tightness after Sunday's contest against the Clippers, and the issue is evidently still bothering him. The team figures to see how he feels during Wednesday's shootaround before providing an update on his status.
