Harris (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Even with the Nuggets playing in their most important game of the regular season Saturday afternoon, Harris still, as expected, will be unavailable to play while he continues to nurse a right knee sprain. Harris' next chance to return will be Monday's home bout with the Trail Blazers, but in his absence, Will Barton will continue to start at shooting guard.