Nuggets' Gary Harris: Optimistic for Friday
Coach Mike Malone is optimistic regarding Harris' status for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Harris is still considered a game-time decision, but it is the first positive news we have seen regarding his status. He has missed the previous two games with an ankle injury. Expect an update on his status closer to tip-off.
