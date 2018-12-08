Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out 3-to-4 weeks

Updating a previous report, Harris (hip) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks while rehabbing his strained right hip, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Nuggets initially stated only that Harris would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, but Wojnarowski's report offers a firmer timetable. Expect Harris to miss the rest of December, with the hope that he can be back in the lineup shortly after the turn of the calendar. Malik Beasley, Torrey Craig and Monte Morris could each continue to pick up increased minutes in Harris' place.