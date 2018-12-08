Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out 3-to-4 weeks
Harris (hip) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It sounds like the earliest Harris can suit up again will be early January. He has already missed the Nuggets' previous two games. Torrey Craig will presumably continue starting for him in his absence, while Malik Beasley should also see an increased workload.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...