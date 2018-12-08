Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out 3-to-4 weeks

Harris (hip) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It sounds like the earliest Harris can suit up again will be early January. He has already missed the Nuggets' previous two games. Torrey Craig will presumably continue starting for him in his absence, while Malik Beasley should also see an increased workload.

