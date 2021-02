Harris (thigh) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Wizards, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

Harris will miss a fourth straight game after suffering a setback in his return to action last week against the Wizards. Coach Mike Malone indicated recently that the Nuggets will "take their time" with Harris, so it's possible he could remain out through the All-Star break, as Denver has only five first-half games remaining, counting Thursday's contest.