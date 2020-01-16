Play

Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out again Thursday

Harris (groin) will not play Thursday against the Warriors, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Harris is set to miss a second straight game as he continues to battle a strained right adductor. Torrey Craig should pick up another start in his absence, while Malik Beasley could also benefit from increased run.

More News
Our Latest Stories