Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out again Wednesday

Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

This will be Harris' fourth straight absence with a right adductor strain, and it remains unclear what his recovery timetable looks like. Malik Beasley will be in line to get the start once again and is averaging 24.3 points over his last four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories