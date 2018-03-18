Harris (knee) has been ruled out for the next week, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

This falls in in line with coach Michael Malone's original expectation that his starting guard would miss a handful of games. Officially, Harris will be sidelined at least the next three games, with his first shot to get back on the floor coming March 26 against the 76ers. In the meantime, Will Barton will continue to start at shooting guard and take on a 30-plus minute role, while guys like Devin Harris and Torrey Craig help fill in with extra minutes off the bench.