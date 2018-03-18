Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out at least a week
Harris (knee) has been ruled out for the next week, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
This falls in in line with coach Michael Malone's original expectation that his starting guard would miss a handful of games. Officially, Harris will be sidelined at least the next three games, with his first shot to get back on the floor coming March 26 against the 76ers. In the meantime, Will Barton will continue to start at shooting guard and take on a 30-plus minute role, while guys like Devin Harris and Torrey Craig help fill in with extra minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...