Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out for game with knee soreness
Harris will not return to Thursday's game against the Pistons due to right knee soreness.
Harris suffered the knee injury on a dunk attempt in the fourth quarter of Thursday's contest. The guard is currently undergoing an X-ray on his ailing knee, so we should receive another update on his injury status in the near future. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
