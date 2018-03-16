Harris will not return to Thursday's game against the Pistons due to right knee soreness.

Harris suffered the knee injury on a dunk attempt in the fourth quarter of Thursday's contest. The guard is currently undergoing an X-ray on his ailing knee, so we should receive another update on his injury status in the near future. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

