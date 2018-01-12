Harris will not play Friday against the Grizzlies due to personal reasons, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Harris is currently away from the team while attending to a family issue, but the Nuggets do not expect the starting shooting guard to miss more than a game or two. Denver is on the first night of a home/road back-to-back, however, so it's quite possible Harris could also miss Saturday's game against the Spurs in San Antonio. In his absence, expect Will Barton and Malik Beasley to pick up increased minutes.