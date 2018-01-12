Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Friday for personal reasons
Harris will not play Friday against the Grizzlies due to personal reasons, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Harris is currently away from the team while attending to a family issue, but the Nuggets do not expect the starting shooting guard to miss more than a game or two. Denver is on the first night of a home/road back-to-back, however, so it's quite possible Harris could also miss Saturday's game against the Spurs in San Antonio. In his absence, expect Will Barton and Malik Beasley to pick up increased minutes.
