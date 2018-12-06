Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Friday vs. Hornets
Harris (hip) is out Friday against the Hornets.
A right hip strain will sideline Harris for a second straight game. Torrey Craig drew the start in his place Wednesday and is a strong candidate to do so again Friday. That said, the biggest beneficiary of Harris' three absences this season has been Jamal Murray, who posts 9.4 more fantasy points per game under that condition.
