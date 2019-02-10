Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Monday
Harris (groin) is out Monday against Miami, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris will be missing his sixth straight matchup due to a lingering right groin strain and there's still isn't a set timetable for his return. Harris will likely be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward though. Malik Beasley will presumably start once again for the injured Michigan State product.
