Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Monday

Harris (groin) is out Monday against Miami, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris will be missing his sixth straight matchup due to a lingering right groin strain and there's still isn't a set timetable for his return. Harris will likely be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward though. Malik Beasley will presumably start once again for the injured Michigan State product.

More News
Our Latest Stories