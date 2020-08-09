Harris (hip) is officially listed as out for Monday's contest against the Lakers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

As a result of Harris missing Monday's game against the Lakers, the guard will have to wait to make his first appearance on the floor in the bubble until at least Wednesday's contest with the Clippers. Considering Harris averaged 31.8 minutes per game during the regular season, the Nuggets would get a huge boost should the 25-year-old be ready to suit up before the playoffs begin.