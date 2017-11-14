Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Monday
Harris (shoulder) will not play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official website reports.
Harris' absence will mark his second consecutive game missed. He will now have three more days to recover before Friday's tilt against the Pelicans. Will Barton will presumably replace him at shooting guard once again Monday.
