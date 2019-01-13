Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Saturday

Harris (hamstring) is out Saturday against the Suns, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

According to coach Michael Malone, Harris should be back within the next couple games, so it's possible Harris misses more than just Saturday. The Nuggets play the second half of a back-to-back Sunday against the Blazers.

