Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Thursday vs. Clippers
Harris (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Harris was considered questionable heading into Thursday's game and will now be missing his second consecutive game. He's averaged almost 30 minutes per game the last three outings, time that will now likely be split between Malik Beasley, Monte Morris, and Torrey Craig. Harris next chance to return will be Saturday against the Suns.
