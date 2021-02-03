Harris (thigh) is out Thursday against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Harris still needs to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his thigh strain, and he won't play Thursday. With PJ Dozier (hamstring) also out, we could see more minutes from Monte Morris, Facundo Campazzo and Bol Bol.
