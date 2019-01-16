Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Tuesday
Harris (hamstring) is out Tuesday against the Warriors, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Harris will miss a fifth straight contest due to his left hamstring soreness, though things seem to be progressing positively considering he was listed as questionable entering Tuesday. His next chance to play is Thursday against the Bulls.
