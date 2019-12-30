Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out vs. Kings
Harris (leg) will not play Sunday against the Kings, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Harris was initially deemed probable, but a bruised lower-leg will keep him out of action Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect Torrey Craig and Malik Beasley to take on more minutes in the backcourt.
