Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Wednesday with shoulder strain
Harris will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a right shoulder strain, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
It's unclear exactly when Harris suffered the injury or how serious it is, though it's seemingly giving him enough discomfort to keep him sidelined Wednesday. As a result, Will Barton, Jamal Murray or Malik Beasley could all see additional run at shooting guard.
