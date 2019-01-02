Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays 20 minutes in Tuesday's win

Harris had six points (1-5 FG, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 win over the Knicks.

Harris returned from an 11-game absence with a hip injury despite being a limited participant in practice on Monday. While it may be a couple games before Harris is earning 30-plus minutes, he's the team's top perimeter defender and will look to reestablish himself as one of the better two-way wings in the league after struggling with his shot through the first 21 appearances of 2018-19.