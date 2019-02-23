Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays 21 minutes in return Friday
Harris finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 114-104 victory over the Mavericks.
Harris returned to action Friday, after missing seven games due to a groin injury. He came off the bench and played 21 minutes, ending the contest with eight points. The Nuggets are going to be very careful with Harris moving forward and it could take a few games for him to get back to his regular playing time. Owners who have held him simply have to sit tight and hope he can remain healthy as the fantasy playoffs approach.
