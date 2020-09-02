Harris tallied just four points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 80-78 Game 7 victory over Utah.

Harris upped his playing time on Monday but still looks extremely rusty, especially on the offensive end. Both teams struggled to shoot the ball in this one and so Harris is certainly not on his own in that regard. The Nuggets will now advance to play the Clippers in the second round and they are going to need Harris to better than this if they are to cause the upset.