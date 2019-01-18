Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays off bench in return
Harris (hamstring) logged 19 minutes and generated 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound Thursday in the Nuggets' 135-105 win over the Bulls.
Harris' latest setback with his hamstring resulted in a five-game absence, so it's not surprising that he returned to action Thursday in a limited role off the bench. The Michigan State product generally fared well during his time on the court, but it could take several games before he unseats either Malik Beasley or Torrey Craig in the starting five and reclaims a 30-plus-minute role. That reality could make him a dicey lineup option next week, when the Nuggets are scheduled to play only three games.
