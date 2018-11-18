Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays season-high 39 minutes in loss
Harris tallied 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 loss to New Orleans.
Harris connected on a season-high six three-pointers Saturday, managing his highest points total in almost a month. Harris has been somewhat of a disappointment so far this season, however, has now hit a combined 13 triples across his last four games while chipping in with eight steals. The buy-low could be closing after an effort like this and moving forward, Harris should be able to maintain top 50 value.
