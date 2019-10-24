Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays team-high 35 minutes in win
Harris tallied just eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over the Trail Blazers.
On the surface, this was somewhat of an underwhelming performance by Harris. However, there is a lot to take away from the game including his playing time. Harris led the team in minutes with 35, an indication that he is fully healthy coming into the season. He was also one of just three players to reach double-digit shot attempts while also racking up a pair of steals. All of this points to Harris being fit and ready to go for what could be a really nice bounce-back season. Those who drafted Harris may make a hasty decision here given the seemingly low production. If he lands on your waiver wire, he is certainly worth grabbing.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Nice effort in preseason win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Disappointing season comes to an end•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Another solid complementary effort•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Racks up 16 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Solid shooting night in OT loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Complimentary effort Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...