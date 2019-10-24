Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays team-high 35 minutes in win

Harris tallied just eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over the Trail Blazers.

On the surface, this was somewhat of an underwhelming performance by Harris. However, there is a lot to take away from the game including his playing time. Harris led the team in minutes with 35, an indication that he is fully healthy coming into the season. He was also one of just three players to reach double-digit shot attempts while also racking up a pair of steals. All of this points to Harris being fit and ready to go for what could be a really nice bounce-back season. Those who drafted Harris may make a hasty decision here given the seemingly low production. If he lands on your waiver wire, he is certainly worth grabbing.