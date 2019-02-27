Nuggets' Gary Harris: Poor production in victory

Harris produced just five points, two rebounds, and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 121-112 victory over the Thunder.

Harris saw his playing time increase to 23 minutes on Tuesday, but it had little impact on his production. He continues to work his way back from injury and is still coming off the bench. He missed his only two field-goal attempts and is certainly a little tentative on the offensive end. The Nuggets are going to be careful with Harris meaning it could be a few games until he is back to his normal playing time. Frustrated owners may make the move to drop him and if that is the case and you can show a little patience, picking him up would be a good idea.