Nuggets' Gary Harris: Posts 11 points to close preseason
Harris pitched in with 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two steals across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason loss to the Thunder.
Fresh off signing a four-year, $84 million extension last Saturday, Harris put together another solid outing to close out the exhibition slate. The 23-year-old had managed 15 points on the strength of 58.0 percent shooting versus the Spurs last Sunday, and although he struggled with his shot Tuesday, he still managed his fourth double-digit scoring effort in as many exhibitions. As evidenced by the Nuggets' recent commitment to him, Harris is considered a pivotal part of the offense and should reward fantasy owners with abundant production in the categories of scoring, three-pointers and field-goal percentage in the coming season.
