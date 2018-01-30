Nuggets' Gary Harris: Posts 15 points in narrow loss
Harris supplied 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Celtics.
Harris' struggles from long distance capped his overall production, but he still generated a solid line. The 23-year-old has now racked up 21 straight double-digit scoring efforts, with six of those eclipsing the 20-point mark and another two crossing the 30-point threshold. Harris is supplementing his strong offensive contributions with lockdown defense, as evidenced by the fact that he's managed multiple steals in six of his last eight contests.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Racks up team-high 24 points in close win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Leads team in scoring with 23 points on Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Trending towards probable Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 13 during Monday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...