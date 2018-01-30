Harris supplied 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Celtics.

Harris' struggles from long distance capped his overall production, but he still generated a solid line. The 23-year-old has now racked up 21 straight double-digit scoring efforts, with six of those eclipsing the 20-point mark and another two crossing the 30-point threshold. Harris is supplementing his strong offensive contributions with lockdown defense, as evidenced by the fact that he's managed multiple steals in six of his last eight contests.