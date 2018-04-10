Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 12 off bench in return
Harris (knee) compiled 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and two steals across 18 minutes in an 88-82 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Harris was highly efficient in his return from an 11-game absence, providing a strong line relative to his modest allotment of minutes. Head coach Michael Malone opted to bring the fourth-year guard off the bench in his return so as not to disrupt the chemistry his starting five has demonstrated recently, but it remains to be seen if the same will hold true in Wednesday's win-and-in matchup against the Timberwolves. Irrespective of where he is on the depth chart for that contest, Harris would undoubtedly project for an appreciable bump in minutes now that he's gotten his first game out of the way.
