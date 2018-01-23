Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 13 during Monday's win
Harris tallied 13 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes in Monday's 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
Harris was strictly a complementary figure alongside the likes of backcourt mate Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, but he overcame some shooting issues to post his 18th straight double-digit scoring effort. However, the 23-year-old's scoring totals have actually dwindled in each of the last three games, a product of some struggles with his accuracy. Harris has posted a 33.3 percent (10-for-30) success rate from the field over the last two contests, and a 31.8 percent (7-for-22) figure from three-point range in his last three games. However, he'd been enjoying a strong month offensively before his recent bump in the road, as even factoring in Monday's line, he's averaging 20.4 points on 52.4 percent shooting across 10 January outings.
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...