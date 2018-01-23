Harris tallied 13 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes in Monday's 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Harris was strictly a complementary figure alongside the likes of backcourt mate Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, but he overcame some shooting issues to post his 18th straight double-digit scoring effort. However, the 23-year-old's scoring totals have actually dwindled in each of the last three games, a product of some struggles with his accuracy. Harris has posted a 33.3 percent (10-for-30) success rate from the field over the last two contests, and a 31.8 percent (7-for-22) figure from three-point range in his last three games. However, he'd been enjoying a strong month offensively before his recent bump in the road, as even factoring in Monday's line, he's averaging 20.4 points on 52.4 percent shooting across 10 January outings.