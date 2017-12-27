Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 15 in win
Harris registered 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 win over the Jazz.
Harris has shot at least 50.0 percent in three of his last five games, a stretch during which he's posted double-digit scoring in each contest. The fourth-year guard has also been encouragingly aggressive in the latter half of December, putting up at least six three-point attempts in five of his last six games. In addition to the career-high 16.2 points he came into Tuesday's game with, Harris is also rewarding fantasy owners with high-water marks in assists (3.3) and steals (1.9) as well, enhancing his overall value in all formats.
