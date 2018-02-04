Harris went for 16 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Warriors.

Unlike Thursday's thrilling win over the Thunder, Harris wasn't the hero against the Warriors, but he still indirectly had a hand in a play that proved critical to victory. The guard's missed dunk with just over two minutes remaining ended up in the hands of teammate Nikola Jokic, who drained a clutch three-pointer from the corner that gave the Nuggets a 107-104 lead. Harris did endure his poorest shooting night of the last six games, but following his pair of made three-pointers Saturday, he's now drained multiple buckets from distance in seven of the last eight contests. The four-year pro has become a virtual lock for double-digit scoring that can also offer some serviceable assist and rebounding numbers on occasion.