Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 17 during Saturday's loss
Harris collected 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Kings.
Harris' hot shooting streak continued Saturday, as he's now posted between 50.0 and 82.4 percent success rates in three of his past four games. The fourth-year guard continues to impress on the other end of the floor as well, notching 11 combined steals over his last four games alone and making the Nuggets one of the NBA's stingiest defenses against the shooting guard position. He'll look to extend his streak of double-digit scoring efforts to 12 games when Denver faces off with the defending champion Warriors on Monday night.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Ties career high with 36 points Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 15 in win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Drops team-high 19 points Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 17 in Friday's return•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Returning Friday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Expected to play Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...