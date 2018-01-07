Harris collected 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Kings.

Harris' hot shooting streak continued Saturday, as he's now posted between 50.0 and 82.4 percent success rates in three of his past four games. The fourth-year guard continues to impress on the other end of the floor as well, notching 11 combined steals over his last four games alone and making the Nuggets one of the NBA's stingiest defenses against the shooting guard position. He'll look to extend his streak of double-digit scoring efforts to 12 games when Denver faces off with the defending champion Warriors on Monday night.