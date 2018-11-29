Nuggets' Gary Harris: Practices 'some' Thursday
Harris (ankle) did "some work" at Thursday's practice, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. He is considered questionable for Friday's game against Portland.
Harris is making progress with his left ankle injury, being able to take part in portions of Thursday's practice. Coach Michael Malone noted that Harris is expected to go through at least parts of shootaround Friday morning before a decision is made on his availability for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.