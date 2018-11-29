Harris (ankle) did "some work" at Thursday's practice, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. He is considered questionable for Friday's game against Portland.

Harris is making progress with his left ankle injury, being able to take part in portions of Thursday's practice. Coach Michael Malone noted that Harris is expected to go through at least parts of shootaround Friday morning before a decision is made on his availability for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

More News
Our Latest Stories