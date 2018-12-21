Nuggets' Gary Harris: Practicing in limited fashion
Harris (hip) has "done a little bit" in practice, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
This news matches up with previous reports that Harris progressed to jumping and cutting off his injured right hip earlier in the week. Still, it doesn't sound like a return is on the immediate horizon, and Harris will presumably be sidelined until the new year.
