Nuggets' Gary Harris: Probable with ankle soreness
Harris is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Thunder with left ankle soreness.
It looks like, given the probable tag, that Harris' appearance on Thursday's injury report is just precautionary, and the shooting guard should be good to go for the team's home matchup with Oklahoma City. Harris played 35 minutes and scored 17 points in Tuesday's road loss to theSpurs.
