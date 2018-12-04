Nuggets' Gary Harris: "Probably" undergoing MRI Tuesday
Harris (hip) will probably undergo an MRI Tuesday, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.
Harris was forced to exit Monday's game with a hip injury, and more information should come out after Tuesday's MRI. At this point in time, Harris should be considered questionable for the Nuggets' next game, Wednesday against Orlando. If Harris is unable to go, Torrey Craig could see an increased role.
